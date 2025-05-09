Pakistan shot down 77 Indian drones so far - media

Pakistan’s armed forces have destroyed a total of 77 Indian drones, security sources confirmed.

According to the sources, 29 drones were shot down by the evening of May 8, News.Az reports, citing Geo News.

Since then, an additional 48 drones have been taken down between last night and midday today. The drones were reportedly involved in hostile surveillance and violation of Pakistan’s airspace.

Security officials said that the Pakistan Army is giving a “befitting response” to Indian aggression.

