Comedian Manolo Rojas found dead in Lima

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Peruvian comedian Manolo Rojas has died at the age of 63 after collapsing outside his home in the La Victoria district of Lima, according to local reports.

The sudden death of the well-known entertainer sparked shock across Peru’s media and entertainment industry, with television networks breaking programming to report the news live, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to reports, Rojas collapsed near the entrance of his residence in the Santa Catalina area. His family reportedly rushed to assist him and transported him in a vehicle in an attempt to reach emergency medical care, but he was already unresponsive.

Local police quickly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area while investigations began into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Television reporters at the location described a scene of deep distress as family members gathered outside the home following confirmation of his passing.

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Authorities have not yet confirmed the official cause of death, and investigations are ongoing.

Manolo Rojas was a well-known figure in Peruvian comedy, widely recognized for his performances in television and live entertainment. His death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and colleagues.

News.Az