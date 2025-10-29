Pakistan threatens to obliterate Taliban

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday threatened to “obliterate” the ruling Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan.

"While on the request of brotherly countries who were persistently being beseeched by Taliban Regime, Pakistan indulged in talks to give peace a chance, venomous statements by certain Afghan officials clearly reflect the devious and splintered mindset of Taliban regime," Asif wrote on X, News.Az reports.

"Let me assure them that Pakistan does not require to employ even a fraction of its full arsenal to completely obliterate the Taliban regime and push them back to the caves for hiding. If they wish so, the repeat of the scenes of their rout at Tora Bora with their tails between the legs would surely be a spectacle to watch for the people of the region," he warned.

Truce negotiations in Istanbul ended without a workable solution, Pakistan’s Information Minister said, dealing a blow to efforts for lasting peace after deadly clashes this month.

The talks reportedly broke down over disagreements regarding militant groups allegedly using Afghan territory to target Pakistani security forces along the border.

This month’s violence along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border left dozens dead, the worst since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021. Both nations had agreed to a ceasefire brokered in Doha on October 19, but a second round of talks mediated by Turkey and Qatar in Istanbul failed to reach common ground.

News.Az