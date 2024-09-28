Pakistan to showcase bankable green initiatives at upcoming COP29 in Baku, says official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has announced that the first Green-Tech Hub (G-TH) will be launched soon as an state-of-the-art facility to transform Pakistan's energy landscape and reducing its carbon footprints by fostering green technologies, renewable energy solutions and eco-friendly innovations in the country.

Addressing a webinar on 'Creation of G-TH' as a chief guest, organised by the Paklaunch.com in collaboration with the climate change & environmental coordination ministry, the PM's coordinator said further that the G-TH, an initiative backed by the Government of Pakistan in collaboration with private sector stakeholders, academic institutions, and international green technology leaders, aims to position the country as a regional leader in sustainable innovation, according to a press statement issued on Monday, News.Az reports.During her address, she also revealed that efforts are also being made by the climate change & environmental coordination ministry to showcase highly innovative and impactful projects at the Pakistan Pavilion during the two-week UN-led global climate summit (COP29).The climate summit is scheduled to begin from Nov. 11 in Baku, Azerbaijan, which is expected be attended by 40,000 to 50,000 delegations from over 192 countries."Showcasing the initiatives at the upcoming UN-led global climate conference aims to attract potential global and local investors to finance the projects to help Pakistan achieve its environmental sustainability and climate resilience goals," Romina Khurshid Alam said.The global leaders at this year's annual global climate conference, which is the second largest gathering of head of states, international leaders and civil society members after UN General Assembly (UNGA), will strive to finalise the first enhanced transparency framework and establish a new collective quantified goal on climate finance, among other critical issues of adaptation, mitigation, transfer of technology and technical know-how."We hope GTH would act as a strategic connector, linking Pakistani innovators around the globe with global investors to leverage climate finance for these innovative projects showcased at the Pakistan Pavilion during the COP29 meeting and attract international, local investments for these climate resilience projects. Besides, MoCC&EC would facilitate alignment of these climate tech projects with Pakistan's both adaptation and mitigation priorities," Romina Khurshid Remarked.She emphasised that the future of technology is green, and the G-TH would represent the best of what Pakistan has to offer in terms of talent, ambition, and innovation."We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to seeing the breakthroughs that emerge from this center in future," The PM's coordinator remarked.Ms Alam said, "The hub will serve as an incubator for green startups, a research center for advanced technologies, and a collaboration space for innovators and entrepreneurs focused on addressing environmental challenges.""Pakistan is committed to combating climate change, and the G-TH is a significant step forward in that effort. This hub will not only drive technological advancement through innovation but also lead to green jobs creation and provide a platform for the country's brightest minds to contribute to a more sustainable future," the PM's climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlighted.Secretary Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Ministry, Aisha Humera Ch. said that the country direly needs transfer of technology and technical know-how (part of CoP streams as well) to promote green energy use in the country to reduce the sector carbon footprints, so as to achieve environmental sustainability and climate resilience goals in the country.Meanwhile, she emphasized that GTH, which aims to showcase Pakistan's capabilities to harness new opportunities and readiness to receive investment in green-tech carbon credit policy framework, is almost ready and would also open up opportunities for those working in different green energy technology-related fields."While we need investment and launch joint green energy and green technology-related ventures on public-private partnership basis in Pakistan, this G-TH will be of significant help in creating and promoting a narrative of Pakistan as a country of problem solvers," the secretary Aisha Humera Ch hoped.All-out efforts would be made that the G-TH works closely with local industries, universities, and international environmental organizations to foster partnerships that accelerate the development and deployment of eco-friendly solutions, she emphasized.The ministry secretary said that bringing together key players from academia, industry, and government, the G-TH would be positioned to accelerate Pakistan's transition toward a low-carbon economy, strengthen its energy security and position the country as a capable global player in green technology.She pointed out that in the country there are a number of companies working in electric vehicle (EV) sector, solar solutions, Artificial Intelligence, smart metering, early warning systems, etc, reflecting Pakistan's commitment towards supporting green energy technologies promotion and use in the country.Meanwhile, the secretary highlighted that the G-TH would be a world-class innovation center as the facility would be equipped with research labs, testing centers, co-working spaces, and conference rooms to facilitate collaboration and innovation.

