Pakistani fighter jets escort Azerbaijani president’s plane – VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday arrived in Pakistan for a state visit.

While entering Pakistan’s airspace Pakistan Air Force fighter jets are saluting and escorting Board No1 of Azerbaijan! pic.twitter.com/2yxCFvVRxu — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) July 11, 2024

As a special gesture of honor, the aircraft of the head of state was met upon arrival in Pakistan's airspace by the fighter jets of the Pakistani Air Force and escorted all the way to the destination, News.Az reports.On its X account, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, shared a video showing President Ilham Aliyev’s plane being escorted by Pakistan’s fighter jets upon entering the latter’s airspace.Hajiyev said: “While entering Pakistan’s airspace Pakistan Air Force fighter jets are saluting and escorting Board No1 of Azerbaijan!”

