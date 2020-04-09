Pakistani MFA: Holding "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh is a violation of international law

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The holding of so-called 'elections' in Nagorno-Karabakh on March 31 is a clear violation of international law," said Aisha Farooqui, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, APA reports.

She said that his country's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is clear, and Pakistan will continue to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Foreign Ministry official stressed that holding "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh undermines negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

