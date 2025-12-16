Palestinian envoy rejects statehood-Bondi attack link

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palestine's UN envoy, Riyad Mansour, rejected efforts on Tuesday to link crimes like the deadly attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach to the recognition of Palestinian rights or statehood, calling such statements "irresponsible."

“Equally irresponsible is the suggestion that condemning Israel and Israelis' crimes somehow justify attacks against Jews,” said Mr Mansour at the Security Council's last session of the year on the situation in the Middle East. “Jews are not responsible for Israel's action," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens wounded when two local men opened fire on a crowd gathered at Bondi Beach on Sunday to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Both attackers were shot by police, one fatally.

The attack has led to an exchange between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Mr Netanyahu blamed Australia recognising Palestine for fuelling anti-Semitism, while Mr Albanese rejected any such link and urged unity and support for Australia’s Jewish community.

Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon said the attack should serve as a warning about the dangers of incitement and the normalisation of hate speech.

“This attack did not come out of nowhere. From the steps of the opera house to the arches of the Harbour Bridge. Incitement was visible. Hate was normalised. Inflammatory slogans were dismissed when calls to globalise the Intifada are shouted openly,” he said.

Mr Danon also highlighted what he called an act of “courage” during the attack.

“A Muslim father of two, Ahmed Al Ahmed, rushed forward, stopped one of the terrorists and wrestled the weapon from his hands. His actions saved lives,” he said. “They showed what moral courage looks like when it matters most.”

Mr Al Ahmed tackled one of the suspected gunmen during the deadly attack. The fruit seller of Syrian origin arrived from Idlib to Australia in 2006.

Mr Danon urged council members to treat the attack as a “wake-up call,” not only for Australia but for governments worldwide, but for “every country represented here".

News.Az