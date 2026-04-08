Palestinian Journalists Syndicate reports 53 violations against media workers in March

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The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said that the Israeli occupation forces carried out 53 violations against Palestinian journalists during the month of March.

The syndicate explained in its monthly report that March witnessed the assassination of two journalists, warning of the dangerous and systematic escalation in the Israeli occupation forces’ targeting of Palestinian journalists, News.Az reports, citing Gulf-Times.

The syndicate stressed that these violations constitute part of an organized policy to silence Palestinian voices and undermine press freedom. Targeting journalists, including killing, arresting, and physical assault, falls within an escalating pattern of serious violations that rise to the level of serious crimes, and reflects the occupation authorities’ insistence on preventing independent media coverage, especially in light of the escalation of crimes and violations against Palestinian civilians.

News.Az