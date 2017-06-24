Palmer to perform at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stewards allowed Jolyon Palmer of the Renault F1 team to participate in the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Jolyon Palmer of the Renault F1 team has dropped out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session, Trend reports.

Because of fuel leak, his car caught fire at the beginning of the third free practice session today, and it was delivered to the boxes with a long delay after the session, so the mechanics won’t have enough time to repair the car.

The Renault F1 team will ask the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to admit the driver to the starting grid of tomorrow’s race.

The F1 qualifying session has today started in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku. Earlier today, Baku hosted the first race of the Formula 2, with 20 drivers from 10 teams taking part in the competition, as well as the Formula 1 third practice session.

On June 25, Baku will host the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the second race of the FIA Formula 2.

F1 and F2 drivers compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit. The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8.

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.

