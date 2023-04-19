Pardon Issues Commission of Azerbaijan reviews new appeals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan held a regular meeting on April 19, News.az reports.

More than 100 appeals for pardon were reviewed at the meeting. Moreover, in general, about 1,600 appeals have been reviewed to this day.

Following the Presidential Decree of May 27, 2022, as many as 213 people have been granted pardon based on humanist principles as a consequence of reviewing pardon appeals of numerous convicted individuals, and members of their families, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, as well as human rights organizations, addressed to the head of state.

