Pardoned persons placed in a recreation center for two weeks

+ ↺ − 16 px

"According to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, taking into account the spread of the pandemic in different regions of the country and the fact that the pardoned people live in about 40 districts, the health status of family members will be investigated before visiting relatives," Report informs citing the Ministry of Justice.

It was stated that the released people were placed in one of the recreation centers for two weeks and provided with all conditions, including food and medical care.

On April 6, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On pardoning a number of convicts."

According to the order, 176 people over the age of 65 were released from the unserved part of the sentence.

News.Az

News.Az