Paris 2024: Azerbaijani athlete claims second Paralympic medal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani athlete Lamiya Valiyeva has clinched a silver medal in the 400m final (T13 category) at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Valiyeva completed the race in 55.09 seconds, following a strong qualification round where she finished second in her subgroup with a time of 56.51 seconds, News.Az reports.This silver medal complements Valiyeva’s distinguished Paralympic career, which includes a gold medal in the same event at the Tokyo 2020 Games, where she set a Paralympic record with a time of 55 seconds. Earlier at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, she also won gold in the 100m, further cementing her reputation.With this latest accomplishment, Valiyeva now boasts a total of four Paralympic medals—two gold and two silver—solidifying her position as a top athlete in her category.

News.Az