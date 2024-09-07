Yandex metrika counter

Paris 2024: Azerbaijani athlete claims second Paralympic medal

Azerbaijani athlete Lamiya Valiyeva has clinched a silver medal in the 400m final (T13 category) at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Valiyeva completed the race in 55.09 seconds, following a strong qualification round where she finished second in her subgroup with a time of 56.51 seconds, News.Az reports.

This silver medal complements Valiyeva’s distinguished Paralympic career, which includes a gold medal in the same event at the Tokyo 2020 Games, where she set a Paralympic record with a time of 55 seconds. Earlier at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, she also won gold in the 100m, further cementing her reputation.

With this latest accomplishment, Valiyeva now boasts a total of four Paralympic medals—two gold and two silver—solidifying her position as a top athlete in her category.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

