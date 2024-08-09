Paris 2024: Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team advances to finals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani national team in group rhythmic gymnastics has made it to the finals of the Summer Olympics in Paris for the first time, making history, News.az reports.

This is a feather in the cap, as the competition includes the cream-of-the crop gymnasts from around the globe.In fact, in the qualification round, the Azerbaijani team had their work cut out for them, going up against tough opponents like the national teams from Israel, Italy, Bulgaria, and other countries that have been around the Olympic block.The dream team, spearheaded by Siyana Vasileva and consisting of Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade, Darya Sorokina, and Laman Alimuradova, knocked it out of the park with a whopping 33.850 points in the five hoops routine and a solid 28.150 points in the three ribbons and two balls routine.With a grand total of 62.000 points, the Azerbaijani team is currently sitting pretty in eighth place overall.The squad will compete in the all-around finals, which include the top eight teams, after gaining Olympic experience during the Tokyo Games. Tomorrow, August 10, is when the last shows will take place.

News.Az