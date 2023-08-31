Paris mayor must put an end to political trickery and hatred against Azerbaijanis: Western Azerbaijan Community

France continues its provocations against Azerbaijan. This time the baton was passed to a delegation of the French cities led by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who organized the “humanitarian aid” show, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The Community noted that people with racist thinking like Anne Hidalgo, who is now shedding “crocodile tears”, have never condemned Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the Khojaly genocide, but instead joined Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora.

“Anne Hidalgo and the delegation accompanying her must put an end to political trickery and hatred against Azerbaijanis based on religious prejudice,” the Community added.

News.Az