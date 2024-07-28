Paris Olympics: Triathlon practice swim canceled due to muddy water in Seine

+ ↺ − 16 px

A practice swim of triathlon athletes scheduled for Sunday has been canceled because of poor water quality in the Seine, the press service of the Olympic Games organizing committee said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games, the International Triathlon Federation, and local authorities made the joint decision to cancel a portion of the triathlon familiarization event because the water level does not provide sufficient assurance," the press service said.Organizers are confident that the competition scheduled for July 30 and 31 will be held in time. The Olympic Games in Paris will end on August 11.

