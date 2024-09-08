Paris Paralympic Games close

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games lowered the curtain on Sunday evening, News.Az reports.Approximately 64,000 spectators and more than 8,500 athletes and accompanying staff attended the closing ceremony at Stade de France.After 11 days of competition, China collected 94 gold, 76 silver and 50 bronze medals, topping the medal tally for the sixth consecutive time.

News.Az