Paris Saint-Germain crowned Ligue 1 champions after Monaco's defeat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been crowned Ligue 1 champions for the third year in a row with three games remaining on Sunday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"Paris Saint-Germain is crowned French champion for the twelfth time. The Rouge & Bleu win the 50th trophy in their history," PSG said on X.

The Parisians sealed their record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title in club history after Olympique Lyon defeated Monaco with 3-2 at Parc OL.

Collecting 70 points, Paris Saint-Germain are top of the French top-tier, 12 points ahead of Monaco after 31 games.

PSG clinched nine of the last 12 championships since their takeover by the state-backed Qatari Sports Investment (QSI) in 2011.

News.Az