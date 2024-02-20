Paris setting rounds on COP28, COP29 issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

A round table meeting dedicated to the 28th and 29th sessions of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28 and COP29) is taking place at the headquarters of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev is participating in the meeting.

The meeting also includes global climate and energy leaders, official representatives from various countries, and diplomats.

The discussions, led by COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber, are focused on the outcomes of COP28 within the consensus of the UAE and determination of the next steps for COP29.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was made official on December 11, 2023, in Dubai.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

News.Az