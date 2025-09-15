Parker Romo’s hilarious postgame blunder: Fails to recognize Leonard Floyd

+ ↺ − 16 px

Atlanta Falcons kicker Parker Romo stole the spotlight on Sunday as he went five-for-five on field goals against the Minnesota Vikings, earning Player of the Game honors in just his first outing since replacing veteran Younghoe Koo.

But while Romo was perfect on the field, his postgame interview provided an unforgettable off-field moment. Speaking to NFL sideline reporter Melissa Stewart, Romo was flanked by teammates Bijan Robinson and Leonard Floyd. When asked if he knew who was standing beside him, Romo admitted he recognized Robinson but drew a blank on Floyd, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Stewart quickly stepped in to introduce the two, prompting Romo to extend his hand with a now-viral four-word reaction: “Nice to meet you.”

The clip has since taken off across social media, with fans both amused and endeared by the rookie kicker’s honesty. While Romo may still be learning names in the Falcons’ locker room, he’s already made a name for himself on the field — and online.

News.Az