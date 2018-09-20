Parliament speaker affirms Bulgaria`s interest in Azerbaijan-implemented global projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Tsveta Karayancheva, who is visiting Azerbaijan to attend a solemn meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament, has affirmed her country’s interest in the Azerbaijan-implemented global projects as she met with Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

Tsveta Karayancheva congratulated Novruz Mammadov on his appointment as Prime Minister and on the centenary of the Azerbaijani Parliament, AzerTag reports.

She hailed the role of the two countries’ parliaments in developing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria. Tsveta Karayancheva described the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway as a historic event, pointing out Bulgaria’s great interest in the project.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov described relations between the two countries as strategic.

On economic and trade cooperation, the Azerbaijani PM pointed to a significant increase in bilateral trade in the eight months of this year.

The particular importance of the Southern Gas Corridor project was emphasized, the issues relating to the construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) were discussed at the meeting.

They also discussed the implementation of agricultural, food industry, investment and infrastructure projects, and prospects for cooperation in tourism and humanitarian areas.

News.Az

