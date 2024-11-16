Parliament speaker denounces biased accusations against Azerbaijan over COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been subjected to unfair accusations, double standards, and disinformation campaigns by certain countries and media outlets in the lead-up to COP29, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said on Saturday.

She made the remarks at a parliamentary meeting as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, News.Az reports.She also criticized some national parliaments and inter-parliamentary organizations for their role in these efforts, calling them "regrettable."“It is evident that some have forgotten the power of dialogue, cooperation, and solidarity in addressing common challenges. Furthermore, they fail to recognize that the critical issue of climate change should not be used as a platform for narrow, politically motivated interests,” Gafarova stated.“Despite these challenges, COP29 has started off successfully and continues to make progress,” the speaker added.

News.Az