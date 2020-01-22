Parliament Speaker: Turkey considers Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as its own serious problem

Turkey regards the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is the major problem for Azerbaijan, as a serious problem for itself, said Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop, AZERTAC reported.

He addressed the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition at the Turkish Parliament commemorating the 20 January tragedy.

He said Turkey and Azerbaijan enjoyed fraternal relations, adding that Turks share the pride and joy of the Azerbaijani people. Emphasizing Turkey`s commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. Sentop affirmed official Ankara`s readiness to continue supporting Azerbaijan's efforts to resolve the problem.

