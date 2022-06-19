Participants of 9th Global Baku Forum arrive in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants of the 9th Global Baku Forum arrived in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, on Sunday, News.Az reports.

The guests are accompanied by local and foreign media representatives.

Panel discussions as part of the 9th Global Baku Forum will be held in Shusha.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the 9th Global Baku Forum under the motto "Challenges to the Global World Order” got underway on 16 June.

News.Az