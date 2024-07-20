Yandex metrika counter

Participants of “Birlestik-2024” exercise return to Azerbaijan

Personnel, warships and aviation equipment of the Azerbaijan Army, involved in “Birlestik-2024” international operational-tactical command-staff exercise in Kazakhstan, get back to Baku, News.az reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

It is noteworthy that, in “Birlestik-2024” international exercise Azerbaijan was successfully represented by a group of servicemen of commando units of Land Forces, parachute descent and search-rescue service and Su-25 aircraft of the Air Force, as well as 3 patrol and 2 descent ships of the Navy.

