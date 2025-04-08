Participants of international forum arrive at Fuzuli International Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th ADA University Policy Forum, themed “Facing the New World Order,” will be held on April 8 at Karabakh University in Khankendi.

The event is co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, News.Az reports, citing local media

As part of their visit to Karabakh, participants of the forum arrived at Fuzuli International Airport ahead of the event.

The forum brings together more than 80 international experts and representatives from think tanks across 44 countries.

News.Az