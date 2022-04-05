Participation of Israeli companies in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories discussed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Tourism of Israel, Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Israel Joint Commission Yoel Razvozov attended the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Israel Chamber of Commerce, Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page, News.az reports.

According to the Azerbaijani minister, during the meeting the sides had fruitful discussions on increasing mutual investments, expanding cooperation in the field of ICT and cybersecurity, and the participation of Israeli companies in the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

News.Az