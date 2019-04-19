Pashinyan dismisses head of department for relations with parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Upon the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Amalya Yengoyan has been dismissed from the position of head of the Department for Relations with the National Assembly of the Staff of the Prime Minister, according to the Armenian government's website.

From 2000 to 2018, Amalya Yengoyan served as head of the Department for Relations with the National Assembly of the Staff of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

On June 27, 2018, she was the Head of the Department for Relations with the National Assembly of the Staff of the Prime Minister, News.am recalls.

News.Az

News.Az