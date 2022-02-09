Pashinyan says Armenia is ready to restore road communication with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is ready to open not only railroad but also automobile communication with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday during a government hour in the parliament, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"As for roads, after meetings in Brussels and Sochi, we developed proposals and submitted them to the Azerbaijani side, Russian and international partners, and after a positive response from Azerbaijan, we are ready to implement the process of construction and restoration of road routes," Pashinyan said.

Speaking about the prospects of resuming the railway communication, the head of the government noted that the railroad should act in accordance with international rules within the framework of the legislation and the sovereignty of the countries, and the parameters for connecting the railroads should be coordinated.

"In essence, it will become a way of international cargo transportation and therefore it is important that we fix it de-jure as soon as possible, sign the document, and if ratification is needed, ratify it," Pashinyan noted.





News.Az