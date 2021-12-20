Pashinyan says there are chances to open era of peaceful development in region after meeting with President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that after his meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi on November 26 and in Brussels on December 14, an opportunity emerged to open an era of peaceful development for Armenia and the region as a whole, the press service of the Armenian government said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"I would like to note that after the meetings in Sochi and Brussels, I see an opportunity that we can move forward step by step to open an era of peaceful development for our country and the region. In any case, the government of the Republic of Armenia will do its best to move forward in this direction," Pashinyan said at a meeting with the National Security Service.





