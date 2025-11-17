Yandex metrika counter

Pashinyan to visit Astana for talks on Armenia–Kazakhstan ties

Pashinyan to visit Astana for talks on Armenia–Kazakhstan ties
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Astana on 20–21 November at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the visit, the delegations of both countries will hold negotiations on strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia, as well as prospects for developing bilateral relations, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.


