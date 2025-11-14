Georgia, Armenia discuss boosting transit and regional connectivity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in Tbilisi on Friday to discuss ways to make more effective use of the transit potential of both countries.

The sides also reviewed efforts to advance the strategic partnership between Armenia and Georgia, including the active political dialogue and the deepening of economic ties and interconnectedness, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Mirzoyan outlined the agreements reached in Washington on August 8, the issue of unblocking regional communications and the new opportunities arising from their implementation. He expressed gratitude for Georgia’s support for the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Mirzoyan is in Tbilisi on an official visit.

