Passenger attacks agent at Prague airport on AZAL flight

A disruptive passenger attempted to re-enter an AZAL flight at Prague International Airport on January 5, attacking an airline agent in the process, airline staff said.

According to Adil Babazada, a flight attendant on the Bakı–Prague–Bakı route, the incident occurred after the aircraft had completed boarding and all other passengers had disembarked. The crew discovered a phone left behind in the cabin and were conducting routine checks when the passenger tried to re-enter, News.Az reports, citing Report.

When airline personnel instructed him to wait outside, the passenger reportedly refused and became aggressive, striking an agent. Crew members intervened to restrain him until airport security and police arrived. The flight attendants confirmed that all passengers were safely transported to their destinations following the incident.

AZAL emphasized that the passenger’s actions violated airport security rules and that measures were taken to ensure the safety of crew and travelers.

News.Az