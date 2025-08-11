Passenger boat runs aground in high surf off Hawaii beach - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 60-foot passenger vessel named Discovery ran aground near Kewalo Basin Harbor, Honolulu, on the morning of August 9, 2025, amid powerful ocean swells and low tide. The boat was caught in high surf and nearly capsized before coming to rest on a dry reef.

Two experienced crew members were aboard at the time and were unharmed, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed. The grounding was captured on video from multiple angles, showing the boat listing and then righting itself before drifting against a concrete seawall, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Coast Guard removed the boat’s fuel, oil, and batteries to prevent pollution. The owner, Atlantis Adventures, plans to tow the vessel back to its pier at high tide and conduct thorough inspections before it returns to service.

Surf photographer Ramon Brockington described the incident as extraordinary, noting the boat “surfing” on the waves and almost flipping before correcting itself.

