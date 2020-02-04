Passenger cars brought in Azerbaijan for industrial assembly exempted from customs duty

+ ↺ − 16 px

The passenger cars brought in Azerbaijan as one unit for industrial assembly in the full manufacturing form have been exempted from customs duty, APA reports.

In this regard, The Cabinet of Ministers has made a change in the “Goods nomenclature of foreign economic activity of Azerbaijan Republic, rates of import customs duties and rates of export customs duties”.

According to the decision, the 15 percent customs duties for other vehicles brought into the country remain in force.

News.Az

