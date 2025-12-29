Passenger dies as two train coaches catch fire in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 75-year-old passenger was killed when a fire broke out in two coaches of the Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express early Monday in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The blaze occurred near Elamanchili in Anakapalle district, about 313 km northeast of the state capital, Amaravati, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

"Coaches B1 and M2 were completely destroyed, along with passengers’ belongings," a police official said. "All other passengers are safe."

Railway staff promptly alerted the fire brigade, which reached the scene to extinguish the fire. Two damaged coaches were removed and replaced with new ones, allowing the train to resume its journey after a seven-hour delay, a railway official added.

Rail traffic on the Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada route was temporarily suspended, causing widespread delays. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

News.Az