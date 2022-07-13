Passenger traffic at Azerbaijani airports nears pre-pandemic levels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since the beginning of this year, the total passenger traffic of Azerbaijan's international airports has exceeded 2 million people, News.Az reports citing the Heydar Aliyev International Airport's press service.

Only in June this year, 530,000 passengers were served at the airports, which is 96% of the pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

The base air carriers of the Baku airport – AZAL and Buta Airways - have carried 618,000 and 201,000 passengers, respectively, since the beginning of the year. Of these, 457 thousand are passengers of international flights, which is 36% of the total international traffic.

In June 2022, 24 foreign airlines operated regular flights to Baku airport. Also this month, “Salam Air” launched direct flights from Muscat to Baku.

The top ten most popular international destinations from Baku in June included Istanbul, Moscow, Dubai, Tbilisi, Antalya, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Ankara, Sharjah and Minsk.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

In 2021 the Heydar Aliyev International Airport was certified with the highest 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating by international air transport rating agency Skytrax. This is the highest recognition of the effectiveness of COVID-19 measures instituted at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to protect its passengers and employees from the spread of COVID-19.

News.Az