Peace and cooperation in South Caucasus to be discussed in The Hague

Peace and cooperation in South Caucasus to be discussed in The Hague

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vugar Bayramov, a member of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PCC), is on a visit to The Hague, the Netherlands, to attend an important policy dialogue conference with the theme "The South Caucasus and the European Union – addressing challenges, seizing opportunities," News.az reports.

Around thirty officials, experts, MPs, and civil society activists from Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia, will join European counterparts for an intensive discussion on the future of EU-South Caucasus relations, being held at the historic Nuithuis building in The Hague. Topics such as the prospects of relations between the European Union and the South Caucasus, supporting sustainable peace in the region, and developing regional cooperation will be discussed at the event. MP Vugar Bayramov is expected to make a speech at the conference.

The visit will end on July 6.

News.Az