Peaceful protest of Azerbaijani eco-activists on Lachin–Khankandi road enters 129th day

Peaceful protest of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankandi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, has been going on for the 129th straight day, News.az reports.

Social activists continued the action throughout the night.

They performed the national anthem of Azerbaijan early in the morning.

Note that the protest has been held on the Khankandi-Lachin road passing through Shusha against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh since December 12, 2022.

News.Az