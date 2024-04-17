Azerbaijan's Karabakh needs no peacekeepers - Russian MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mission of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Garabagh can be considered fully accomplished, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Defence Alexey Zhuravlev (Rodina party) said, News.az reports.

According to him, the peacekeepers played an important role in preventing bloodshed.

"Civilian population was rescued, they were provided treatment, water, and food aid during the evacuation. Therefore, our servicemen must now return to their homeland," Alexey Zhuravlev stressed.

The Russian MP noted that the peacekeepers are no longer needed, as there are no warring parties in Garabagh and no one disputes that Garabagh belongs to Azerbaijan.

"The Russian contingent was needed there while the conflict continued and in 2023, it played an important role in preventing major bloodshed there, it stood between the warring armies, furthermore, sometimes this was achieved at the cost of lives," he added.

News.Az