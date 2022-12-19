Peacekeepers' supply vehicles once again pass unhindered along Lachin road

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peaceful protests of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), eco-activists and volunteers from Azerbaijan on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, has been going on for the eighth straight day, News.Az reports.

Once again, conditions have been created for the unhindered passage of the Russian peacekeepers' supply vehicles along the Khankandi-Lachin road. This again demonstrates that the participants of the peaceful protest do not prevent free passage along the road.

The rally participants demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands.

News.Az