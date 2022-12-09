Pentagon announces $275 million in additional assistance for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pentagon announced that an additional $275 million in security assistance for Ukraine has been approved, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

“This authorization is the Biden Administration’s twenty-seventh drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021,” according to a statement from the Defense Department.

The package includes weapons and artillery rounds, as well as equipment to help Ukraine boost its air defense, according to the statement.

The Defense Department said the US have provided more than $19 billion in aide to Ukraine since the beginning of the war in February.

