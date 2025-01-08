Pentagon unveils NATO plans on granting military assistance to Ukraine until 2027

+ ↺ − 16 px

Western countries will divide Ukraine's military needs into several types and define NATO countries responsible for deliveries in each of these areas, a high-ranking Pentagon representative told a briefing on Tuesday, News.az reports citing TASS.

The Pentagon representative said that eight "capabilities coalitions" have been created within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the Western group coordinating arms deliveries to Kyiv."Each coalition represents one aspect of Ukraine's military capabilities and is co-led by at least two separate NATO nations," he said."The leaders of these coalitions will need to endorse roadmaps that articulate Ukraine's air force, armor, artillery, de-mining, drone, integrated air and missile defense, information technology and maritime security needs and objectives through 2027," the Pentagon representative said.The 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the Western group coordinating arms deliveries to Kyiv, will be held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 9 and will be attended by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

News.Az