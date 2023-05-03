People in Azerbaijan were not very happy with Iranian-Armenian relations - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“People in Azerbaijan were not very happy with Iranian-Armenian relations. But as politicians we understood that every country has its own foreign policy priorities. Iran and Armenia are neighbors,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha, News.az reports.

“Many people in Azerbaijan expected the same attitude as Türkiye, as Saudi Arabia, as Pakistan demonstrated during the times of occupation. Actually, these three countries did not even have diplomatic relations with Armenia because of occupation. So, I'm just telling you about the popular mood in Azerbaijan. So, people thought that it would be natural if Iran could be among these three countries and to demonstrate solidarity, especially because of active use of the territory of Iran by Armenia with respect to transportation, including transportation of military ammunition and equipment,” the head of state noted.

News.Az