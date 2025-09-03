Pepe Coin made many millionaires in 2023 so what altcoin should I buy now for the same gains in 2025

Pepe coin hit the headlines in 2023 with its unexpected meteoric growth that delivered life-altering profits to early investors. The meme coin was one of the most talked-about crypto presales of 2023, generating retail attention for its unexpected traction. But with such explosive performance, investors are looking to know what the next big altcoin 2025 will turn out to be.

Others are venturing into early-stage crypto investments with practical applications, including Remittix (RTX), which is creating payment technologies and gearing up for the launch of its wallet sometime later this year.

Pepe coin activity grabs trader interest

Pepe coin is currently worth $0.00001019, a 2.38% increase in the last 24 hours. Its market cap is currently $4.28 billion, with its trade volume down by 40.51% to $586.42 million. This blend of short-term rises and trade decelerations is characteristic of meme tokens.

Despite uncertainty, Pepe coin news is still fascinating retail traders who view it as one of the best meme coins available today. The discourse around the next 100x crypto in 2025, however, is generally gravitated towards projects beyond speculation, especially those offering cross-chain DeFi project utility.

Remittix presale and wallet development

While meme coins rake in hype, Remittix (RTX) is doing the opposite and positioning itself to be a crypto with real-world utility. At $0.0987 per token, the presale has already raised over $21.7 million and sold more than 623 million tokens. Reaching its goal of $20M got it its first CEX listing on BitMart, putting it on an increase in liquidity and availability for its early holders.

The biggest breakthrough is the imminent Q3 2025 launch of the Remittix beta wallet. Being a mobile-first app, the wallet will facilitate support for 40+ crypto and 30+ fiat and low gas fee crypto payments and direct crypto-to-bank deposits. This feature positions Remittix in the best DeFi projects 2025 for individuals seeking adoption above speculation.

Why Remittix is making waves:

40+ cryptos and 30+ fiats supported

Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in minutes

Security certified by CertiK

$250,000 Remittix Giveaway now live

$21.7 million + raised in presale

A new altcoin to watch in 2025

Pepe coin's success illustrated the speed with which meme tokens could accumulate wealth but also the risks posed by hype projects. Remittix, in comparison, is building elaborate adoption through real payment infrastructure. It offers a gateway for crypto staking, FX conversion in the clear, and communication with both centralized exchanges and decentralized exchange platforms.

For those who are interested in the next large crypto release, Remittix provides the convenience of a presale with actual developments. By focusing on practical solutions such as international remittances and cross-border payments, Remittix is a promising altcoin to watch out for. For its potential to combine traditional finance with blockchain, RTX ranks among the quickest-evolving crypto 2025 contenders.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az