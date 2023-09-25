Peruvian media highlights Azerbaijan’s anti-terrorist measures in its Garabagh region

+ ↺ − 16 px

La República, an influential Peruvian daily newspaper, posted an interview with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Mammad Talibov, who highlighted the local anti-terrorist measures that Azerbaijan had conducted in its Garabagh region, News.Az reports.

In his interview, Ambassador Mammad Talibov noted that during another terrorist attack carried out by the illegal Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, police officers were killed along with civilians, and thus, in order to prevent these intensified provocations and restore the constitutional order of Azerbaijan, the local anti-terrorist measures were carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Garabagh.

The Azerbaijani diplomat underlined that as a result of the 24-hour anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani army with the high professionalism, all the tasks were accomplished and an agreement was reached on the complete disarming of illegal Armenian armed forces formations located in the Garabagh region, and handing over their weapons and heavy military equipment to the Azerbaijani side.

Talibov also touched upon the role of the Russian mediation efforts to resolve the Garabagh conflict, as well as the importance of the meeting held on September 21 in the city of Yevlakh with the representatives of Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan to discuss reintegration issues within the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az