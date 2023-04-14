Peruvian portal condemns Armenia's latest military provocation against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official portal of the Federation of Peruvian Journalists has published an article by Vice president of the organization, well-known Peruvian journalist Ricardo Sanchez headlined “Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan seriously threaten regional peace and security."

The article, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, drew the readers` attention to the fact that on April 11, Armenian armed forces` units committed another act of provocation by firing various weapons at Azerbaijan Army's opposing positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin district, as a result of which, three servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army were martyred, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

“The fact that such provocations by Armenia took place in the face of serious calls for negotiations on a peace agreement by the international community shows that Armenia is not interested in the peace process. Such military provocations of Armenia at the same time are accompanied by provocative political actions and statements,” the article underlined.

The article also emphasized that all responsibility for the provocations caused by Armenia falls entirely on Armenia, adding that Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan, violating the norms and principles of international law, not only breaches the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, but also seriously threaten regional peace and security.

News.Az