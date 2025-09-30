Pete Hegseth orders top officers: No more “fat generals”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told top military officers that he no longer wants to see “fat generals and admirals” or overweight troops in combat formations as he emphasized the need to stick to strict fitness standards for US service members around the world.

“It’s completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon leading commands around the country, in the world, it’s a bad look,” Hegseth said during an unusual gathering of officers at a military base in Quantico, Virgini, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“It is bad, and it’s not who we are.”

Hegseth has repeatedly stressed the importance of US troops adhering to new fitness requirements as part of a broader push to reshape the military’s “warrior ethos” during his tenure as President Donald Trump’s defense secretary.

Hegseth pointed to his own participation in physical fitness exercises as an example of the standard he expects all US troops to follow.

“It all starts with physical fitness and appearance,” he said. “If the Secretary of War can do regular, hard PT [physical training], so can every member of our joint force,” he said.

“Today at my direction, every member of the joint force, at every rank, is required … [to] meet height and weight requirements twice a year every year,” Hegseth added.

News.Az