Petrowell Caspian Limited closing office in Azerbaijan
- 12 Jul 2017 17:15
- Economics
Petrowell Caspian Limited, a subsidiary of UK’s Petrowell company, has announced the liquidation of its office in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry’s ‘
Lenders may submit their claims within two months at: 37 M. Mukhtarov Street, Baku, Trend reports.
Petrowell, owned by Weatherford International Ltd, specializes in the design, engineering, manufacturing and testing of some of oil and gas completion tools.
