Petrowell Caspian Limited closing office in Azerbaijan

Petrowell Caspian Limited, a subsidiary of UK’s Petrowell company, has announced the liquidation of its office in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry’s ‘

Lenders may submit their claims within two months at: 37 M. Mukhtarov Street, Baku, Trend reports.

Petrowell, owned by Weatherford International Ltd, specializes in the design, engineering, manufacturing and testing of some of oil and gas completion tools.

