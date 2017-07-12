Yandex metrika counter

Petrowell Caspian Limited closing office in Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
Petrowell Caspian Limited closing office in Azerbaijan

Petrowell Caspian Limited, a subsidiary of UK’s Petrowell company, has announced the liquidation of its office in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry’s ‘

Lenders may submit their claims within two months at: 37 M. Mukhtarov Street, Baku, Trend reports.

Petrowell, owned by Weatherford International Ltd, specializes in the design, engineering, manufacturing and testing of some of oil and gas completion tools.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      