Pezeshkian: Ceasefire could influence Iran's decision to retaliate

Israel's agreement to a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon could influence Iran's decision on retaliatory measures following the October 26 attack.

According to News.Az , citing IRNA, this statement was made by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. He emphasized that Israel "is well aware" that any misstep against Iran would result in a "crushing response.""Only their reassessment of actions, agreement to ceasefire, and stopping the killing of innocent people in the region could impact how and with what force we respond," Pezeshkian stated.It should be noted that on the night of October 26, Israel targeted Iranian military sites in response to a large-scale attack on October 1. The Israel Defense Forces reported striking Iranian facilities, including missile production sites and air defense systems.

News.Az