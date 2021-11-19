Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna get US approval for COVID booster shots

+ ↺ − 16 px

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, in addition to American firm Moderna, received approval in the US on Friday for their COVID-19 booster shots for adults, Anadolu Agency reports.

The US’ Food and Drug Administration provided emergency use authorization for a booster dose for both vaccines including individuals 18 years of age and older, the companies announced in separate statements.

The booster dose is to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series.

While the same dosage strength will be used for Pfizer-BioNTech jabs in booster shots, Moderna’s 50-microgram booster dose has half the strength of its original vaccine given in two shots around four weeks apart.

"This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter the winter months and face increasing COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations across the country," Moderna CEO Stephane Bance said in a statement.

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said boosters help more adults preserve high-level protection against the coronavirus.

BioNTech CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin said clinical data shows robust immune responses following a booster dose, adding that the booster dose maintains "a high-level of protection against tested variants, including Delta."

The US administration announced in August that it was planning to roll out booster doses for all American adults in September.

